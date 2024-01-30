Minister Cortes Visits Alameda Estate

Written by YGTV Team on 30 January 2024 .

The Minister responsible for the South District Constituency, John Cortes, visited Alameda Estate at the invitation of the Tenants’ Association.

A statement from the Government follows below:

Together with representatives of the Association, the Minister visited all the blocks and surrounding areas, and discussed the tenants’ requests for improvements. These will now be followed up by the constituencyMinister’s team with the relevant Ministries and Departments.

MinisterCortes commented,“Seeing these things first hand is very helpful, and I think that with the new Constituency initiative residents can channel their needs and requests through one contact to other departments which will make it much easier for them. My contact with my constituents will continue, with the next event being a ‘Town Hall’ type meeting on Friday at 2pm at the Central Hall at which all residents of the South District are welcome”.





