Patuka Press Call For Submissions For Issue On “Llanito"

Written by YGTV Team on 31 January 2024 .

Patuka Press is issuing a call for submissions for its next publication on the theme of ‘Llanito’.

A spokesperson for the group said: “Our theme for the next issue can be interpreted by writers in numerous ways: those wishing to submit can focus on the Llanito language / dialect, on Llanito identity and history or a mix of these elements. We’re very excited to see what we receive as Gibraltarian identity and language continue to be passionately debated in the community.”

The deadline for submissions is 30th April, 2024; the pamphlet will be released in June.

Submissions must be no longer than 3,000 words. They can be in English, Spanish or Llanito. Fiction, creative non-fiction and poetry submissions will be accepted but works must be previously unpublished.

Submissions must be in Times New Roman, with font size 12 points and double spaced. Please send as either pdf. or Word document to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

A spokesperson ended: “The aim of Patuka Press is to publish and promote Gibraltarian writing, to record literary responses to everyday Gibraltarian experience and to help preserve Llanito. Its publications aim to boost and develop Gibraltarian literature.”

Patuka Press is run by local writers Gabriel Moreno, M.G. Sanchez and Giordano Durante and is an independent, self-funded, non-profit organisation.