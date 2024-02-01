Giovanella Vinales Awarded Governor’s Award For Merit

Written by YGTV Team on 01 February 2024 .

Earlier this week Giovanella Vinales was awarded the Governor’s Award for Merit, recognising her extraordinary work over many years in raising substantial funds for Cancer Research UK and for her distinguished contribution to the promotion of Culture in Gibraltar.

A statement from the Office of the Governor follows below:

Recognising her extraordinary work over many years in raising substantial funds for Cancer Research UK, and for her distinguished contribution to the promotion of Culture in Gibraltar, Giovanella Vinales was presented on Wednesday with The Governor’s Award for Merit at a ceremony in the Convent.

Giovanella Viñales (Giovi) has for over a decade been at the heart and soul of fundraising initiatives for Cancer Research UK, both as Events Coordinator and Chairperson of the local charity branch. She has been at the helm of an initiative ‘Relay for Life’ for several years managing to raise an estimated £300,000 pounds for such a worthy cause.

The 2023 Relay was the 7th Giovi has been involved in. As Chairperson, she took the lead and responsibility of overseeing all the organisation of this mammoth event; from the venue, sponsors and catering to the entertainment programme. The Relay comprised a 24- hour event at Lathbury Stadium where Giovi worked throughout leading the Relay Committee to ensure a seamless event. Not only did the event honour Cancer Survivors and their families, it was a hugely emotive, encouraging and uplifting event for all the community.

Although she has never sought recognition or photo opportunities, Giovi has made an outstanding contribution in raising funds for the charity. Last year’s relay alone raised over £60,000, with monies still being donated. More importantly, Giovi’s dedication and commitment makes a difference in others’ lives. Through her efforts she has managed to bring people together from all walks of life and raise money to fund lifesaving research. Her voluntary service to charity and the community are of a meritorious service. What Giovi has done and continues to do only serves to enrich our community.

Since January 2020, Giovi has been the Head of Events at Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS) and organises cultural and social events on behalf of His Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar. Giovi took personal leave from work in the weeks prior to the ‘Relay for Life’ event to finalise arrangements, showing yet again how altruistic she is and how committed she was to ensuring the event was a roaring success. She has always found a way to balance her work commitments and family life with her charitable endeavours.

As well as delivering on her day-to-day work and Event’s programme for GCS, Giovi has overseen several art and literature competitions and many large-scale events such as the annual Fair and National Day festivities as part of the National Day Celebrations, Young Shakespeare for Kids that caters for over 2500 students, amongst others. These offerings are ingrained in Gibraltar’s social calendar and Giovi has worked tirelessly to ensure the community has been able to participate in and enjoy these days with family and friends.

Both in her job and voluntary service Giovi demonstrates the type of person she is, always thinking of others and going the extra mile. She is an outstanding leader in our community and merits the formal recognition she so often has, with complete humility, distanced herself from.







