Induction Day for New Public Service Recruits

Written by YGTV Team on 05 February 2024 .

The Public Service has welcomed its new recruits with an induction day, providing them with a general introduction to the Service before they are deployed to their new departments and teams.

Around 70 new AAs and GDC Grade 1 entrants attended the induction day at the John Mackintosh Hall. Senior Officers from across the Service delivered a series of presentations covering Personnel and Development, Accounting Instructions, the Government landscape and workplace Wellbeing.

In an opening address, the Chief Minister Fabian Picardo, emphasised the importance of hard work, diligence and the primary objective of providing a good, value-for-money service to the taxpayer.

Welcoming the new recruits to the wider Public Service team, the Chief Secretary Glendon Martinez shared his vision for the Public Service as a modern, forward-looking and joined-up organisation that will support and encourage their personal and professional development whilst always striving to provide an excellent service to the Government and to the Community.