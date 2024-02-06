UK and Gibraltar Ministers discuss treaty work and contingency planning

The Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia, had a virtual meeting today with UK Minister for Europe Leo Docherty.

Following on from a meeting in London on 29 January, Dr Garcia and the Foreign Commonwealth & Development Minister for Europe Leo Docherty MP co-chaired a meeting today to continue their discussions on contingency preparations for a no negotiated outcome (NNO).

The Deputy Chief Minister said: “While the UK and Gibraltar are committed to reaching a EU-UK treaty, and continue to work towards that aim, we are also working together to review contingency planning."