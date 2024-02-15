Chambers Global 2024 – Band 1 Ranking For Hassans

15 February 2024

Chambers Global announced their annual results today with Hassans once again being ranked in the top band. Hassans is the longest standing firm in Gibraltar to be ranked Band 1, a ranking which the firm has consistently held for c. two decades.

A statement from Hassans follows below:

The firm has a total of 17 lawyers ranked as leading across the full range of Chambers guides including Global, Europe, High Net Worth and FinTech. The Global guide launched today has highlighted 15 lawyers including James Levy CBE KC, the only lawyer in the jurisdiction to retain Star Individual status, Michael Castiel who was first ranked as Gibraltar’s only Senior Statesperson in General Business Law last year, one of the highest rankings available, and is this year joined by Peter Montegriffo KC (who is also ranked as Global Market Leader under Gaming and Gambling and in High Net Worth).

Further promotions this year see Daniel Feetham KC moving up to Band 1, Nicholas Howard up to Band 2 and Moshe Levy who has moved from Up and Coming to Band 3.

Further rankings in General Business Law include Vikram Nagrani (also ranked in Fintech), Ian Felice, James Lasry, Valerie Holliday, Anthony Provasoli (also ranked in Fintech), Isaac Levy (also ranked in High Net Worth), and Tim Garcia.

In the Dispute Resolution table, along with Daniel and Moshe, Lewis Baglietto KC (also ranked in the Shipping spotlight table) and Darren Martinez are also listed.

Client feedback includes:

“Hassans has by far the widest and deepest legal expertise and credentials in Gibraltar. This is true across disciplines, but in particular with respect to cross-border work and corporate and commercial matters. It provides excellent responsiveness and a premier level of client service.”

“Hassans has an extremely wide variety of people and skills – many great minds. The lawyers are superb and are very friendly. It is rare to see a law firm that understands business the way it does.”

All references on the firm and the individual lawyers ranked can be found here.

Javier Chincotta, Managing Partner, commented.

“Our congratulations to all lawyers listed this year and our continued thanks to the wider teams who also deserve recognition for their unwavering efforts to ensure that Hassans’ client service is always of the highest standard.

Thank you to our clients who year on year provide valuable feedback to the legal directories in support of the firm”.





