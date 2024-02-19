GHA Concerned By Rising Number of Measles Cases in UK

Written by YGTV Team on 19 February 2024 .

The GHA says it has noted “with concern” the rising numbers of measles cases in the United Kingdom. Due to this, the GHA will be offering MMR vaccines to anyone who has either not had measles or not had 2 doses of a measles containing vaccine. The GHA stresses that measles can be a very serious condition leading to lifelong medical complications and in extreme cases even death.

A statement continued: “Measles is an airborne viral infection which is be spread by coughs, sneezes and breathing. Initial symptoms are high fever, coughing, red watery eyes and a runny nose. After 2 – 3 days, small white spots may appear in the mouth and 3-5 days after initial symptoms, a rash breaks out, staring on the face and hairline, which then spreads to the neck, upper body and arms and finishing at the legs and feet.

“If you have not had 2 doses of the measles vaccines you can request these at the Primary Care Centre by calling 200 66966. Children can have these administered at the Children’s Health Centre by calling 200 72266 or arranging with the health visitors.

“If you suspect that you may have measles, you can call 111 or the Primary Care Centre on 200 72266. Please do not go to A&E for measles-related matters without calling 111 first. Please do not make any GP appointments if you have signs and symptoms of measles without informing the PCC staff first.”

The Director of Public Health, Dr Helen Carter, said: “The MMR Vaccine is a very safe vaccine which has been used for a number of years. Unfortunately, due to the misinformation that was spread in the late 1990s a number of the population is still unvaccinated. It has been proven beyond doubt that there are no links between the MMR vaccine and autism, so Public Health Gibraltar are encouraging parents to have their children vaccinated against Measles, Mumps and Rubella. We are also encouraging adults who have not had this vaccine to be vaccinated. As with all other vaccines, it is the best way to protect yourself and those around you”.

For medical enquiries call 111 For medical emergencies call 190