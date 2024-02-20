Nautilus Visits MBA

Written by YGTV Team on 20 February 2024 .

Our marine biologist and Nautilus Youth Leader, Lewis and Alexander, recently visited the Marine Biological Association premises based in Plymouth; Britain’s Ocean City.

A statement from the Nautilus Project follows below:

Our #MedOceanHeroes thoroughly enjoy the educational YMBA Summits they organise annually where many of them attend the event virtually.

The MBA generously donated a plethora of pre-loved educational books which will be a great addition to our Marine Science Library; and hopefully available to students soon.

Whilst there, Alex and Lewis were able to see squid neurons splattered on the ceiling since the 1930’s when JZ Young conducted his research on the Squid Giant Axon.