Minister for Sport sends further congratulations to Kim Baglietto for another record-breaking run
The Minister of Sport wishes to send Kim Baglietto his warmest congratulations for having achieved another remarkable run this weekend. This time breaking the Women’s National Marathon record, at a confirmed time of 2 hours 59 minutes and 50 seconds, whilst competing in the Seville 2024 Marathon.
The Minister for Sport, Leslie Bruzon, said: ‘Kim has done Gibraltar proud once again by breaking two national records within a month’s period. Her exemplary performance and commitment to the sport has not gone unnoticed.’