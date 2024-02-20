Minister for Sport sends further congratulations to Kim Baglietto for another record-breaking run

Written by YGTV Team on 20 February 2024 .

The Minister of Sport wishes to send Kim Baglietto his warmest congratulations for having achieved another remarkable run this weekend. This time breaking the Women’s National Marathon record, at a confirmed time of 2 hours 59 minutes and 50 seconds, whilst competing in the Seville 2024 Marathon.

The Minister for Sport, Leslie Bruzon, said: ‘Kim has done Gibraltar proud once again by breaking two national records within a month’s period. Her exemplary performance and commitment to the sport has not gone unnoticed.’