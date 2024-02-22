  • Holland And Barrett Vitamins Gibraltar Offer

Commendations For The Custody Team

Two RGP officers have been commended for their actions which may have saved a man’s life. 

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Sergeant Douglas Balloqui and Police Constable Mondir Benhakim were  the on-duty Custody team when a local man was brought in, following  his arrest on a drink driving offence. 

As the two officers had immediate concerns as to the defendant’s  medical condition, they summoned an ambulance and he was taken to  St Bernard’s Hospital. However, after a preliminary examination, the  man had then refused all further treatment so he was returned to the  Custody Suite at New Mole House. 

Sgt Balloqui and PC Benhakim were still not satisfied with the  defendant’s overall condition so they decided to keep him under  constant observation. In this way, they discovered that there were large  quantities of blood in his urine so, again they called an ambulance and,  despite his early refusals, they persuaded him to consent to a full check up, including an MRI scan. 

During these examinations, it was discovered that the man had serious  internal injuries which were not immediately obvious, conditions which, if  untreated, could have resulted in a life-threatening situation and possibly  death. 

In the opinion of Superintendent Nolan Romero, the two officers ‘showed  great awareness and understanding of their role as a Custody  Team. Their critical risk assessment could have saved this man’s life.’



