The Gibraltar Regulatory Authority And The Catalan Audiovisual Council Sign A Memorandum Of Understanding To Foster Cooperation And The Exchange Of Information

Written by YGTV Team on .

The GRA and the CAC signed a Memorandum of Understanding on 20th December 2023, with the aim of fostering cooperation and the exchange of information between both regulators. 

A statement from the GRA follows below:

The GRA, as Gibraltar’s broadcasting regulator, and the CAC, the independent  regulatory authority that regulates audiovisual communications in Barcelona, signed a  Memorandum of Understanding (“MoU”) on 20th December 2023, with the aim of fostering cooperation and the exchange of information between both regulators. 

The MoU encourages and supports the regulation of media literacy, paying special  attention to the protection of minors and other vulnerable groups. The planned  cooperation between both regulators is aimed at developing and strengthening the  understanding of their respective media landscapes, as well as exploring and  exchanging information on common areas of interest. 

The GRA and the CAC are both members of the European Platform of Regulatory  Authorities, an association that brings together 55 audiovisual regulatory bodies from  47 European countries and territories and that aims to serve as a forum for debate  and to coordinate aspects related to media literacy regulations, amongst other  broadcasting matters. 

As a result of the MoU, two staff members from the GRA recently travelled to Barcelona  on a familiarisation visit at the invitation of the CAC. During their three-day visit, they  collaborated closely with the team at the CAC, learning about the Catalan media  landscape and gaining a better understanding of the CAC’s Media Literacy campaign.  The experience was hugely beneficial to the GRA as it further develops its own ‘Media  Literacy Matters’ Campaign. 

The GRA has a duty, under the Communications Act 2006 (“the Act”), to promote  media literacy and better public awareness and understanding of any material  published on electronic media. The responsibilities assigned to the GRA under the Act,  allows for a better public understanding of the associated risks of electronic media  content, and how material is selected and made available for publication via electronic  media.



