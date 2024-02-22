Action For Housing Thanks Minister Orfila Following Upper Town Visit And Highlights Need For Government Rentals

Written by YGTV Team on 22 February 2024 .

A statement from Action for Housing follows below:

We wish to thank the Minister for Housing the Hon. Pat Orfila for accepting our invitation to visit several run-down dwellings. She was accompanied by the acting Principal Housing Officer and other officials from the Housing Department.

During the two hours given to us to conduct our tour we visited six dwellings in the upper town area and one in the south district. When we invited the Minister on this tour, we told her that we were not necessarily advocating on behalf of tenants whose dwellings we were going to visit, but rather to give her an insight into the dire housing conditions a significant number of private sector tenants live. We put it to her that what she saw was a snapshot of a much wider reality and that the only solution to this long-standing housing problem is for the government to construct housing for rental as promised in their election manifesto.

The construction of these flats for rental would benefit those tenants who in their majority are elderly and in poor health and would also benefit those property owners who once their dilapidated properties are vacated would be able to refurbish them to a high standard or even to demolish them and rebuild new properties which would enhance and bring new life into urban areas which are now in a sorry state of urban decay.





