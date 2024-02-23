Minister Arias-Vasquez addresses Gibraltar Society of Accountants Annual Dinner

Last night, the Minister for Health, Care and Business attended the Annual Dinner of the Gibraltar Society of Accountants where she delivered the welcome address.

In her address, the Minister highlighted the crucial role of accountants in upholding Gibraltar's financial integrity and how their professionalism contributes significantly to the reputation and stability of our financial services industry, both locally and internationally.

Additionally, Minister Arias-Vasquez announced the commencement of a consultation process to review the audit threshold for companies in Gibraltar which currently stands at £1.5 million and which is significantly lower than that of the UK. It is expected the Government will be in a position to make an announcement in this regard during the course of the Budget Debate later this year.

The Minister for Health, Care and Business, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, said: “It was a pleasure addressing the Gibraltar Society of Accountants Annual Dinner last night and I would like to thank their President Mr Moe Cohen for the invitation to do so. I was delighted to launch a consultation process to review the audit threshold in Gibraltar which I know has been the subject of conversation within the industry. We anticipate this consultation will yield useful insights and recommendations, which will inform our decision making process and I expect that we will be in a position to make an announcement on this during the course the Budget debate later this year.”