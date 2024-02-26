Celebrate World Wildlife Day 2024 in Gibraltar

Written by YGTV Team on 26 February 2024 .

Join the Gibraltar National Museum as they celebrate the importance of wildlife at a World Wildlife Day event on Saturday 2nd March 2024 at the recently opened Natural History Museum at Parson’s Lodge.

On 20th December 2013, the United Nations General Assembly designated 3rd March as UN World Wildlife Day, aiming to celebrate and raise awareness of the world’s wild animals and plants. It has now become the most important global annual event dedicated to wildlife.

Jointly hosted by the Gibraltar National Museum and the Gibraltar Ornithological and Natural History Society (GONHS), the event will also count on the support of Monkey Talk, HM Government of Gibraltar’s Department of the Environment, Sustainability, Climate Change & Heritage, and the University of Gibraltar. The day promises family-friendly activities including hands-on workshops, invertebrate and plant walks, birds of prey displays, face painting with a wildlife theme, a treasure hunt and more!

The global theme for World Wildlife Day 2024 is “Connecting People and Planet: Exploring Digital Innovation in Wildlife Conservation". Technological innovation has made research, communication, tracking, DNA analysis and many other aspects of wildlife conservation easier, more efficient and accurate. Yet, uneven access to these new tools, environmental pollution and unsustainable applications of certain technologies remain critical issues for achieving universal digital inclusion by 2030.

During the event at the Natural History Museum at Parson’s Lodge on Saturday 2nd March, the global theme will be highlighted, whilst adopting a wider perspective on wildlife. Alongside the wider activities planned for the day, visitors will also have the opportunity of talking with some of Gibraltar’s leading scientists and naturalists who will be raising awareness and explaining a little about the important work they carry out.

World Wildlife Day event Natural History Museum Parson’s Lodge, Rosia Road Saturday 2nd March 2024 10:00 – 18:00