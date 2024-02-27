Appointment Of Care Agency Finance Director And Finance & Procurement Advisor To The Ministry Of Health, Care And Business Will Result In Savings For Taxpayers Says Government

Written by YGTV Team on 27 February 2024 .

The Government has issued a reply to the GSD’s recent comments on the appointment of the Finance Director for the Care Agency and Finance and Procurement Advisor to the Ministry of Health, Care and Business:

The Government notes the statement issued by the GSD last Thursday on the appointment of the Finance Director for the Care Agency and Finance and Procurement Advisor to the Ministry of Health, Care and Business.

It is clear the statement issued by the GSD Opposition and Ms Sanchez, in particular, is designed simply to try and manipulate the public into thinking that something untoward has occurred, when it in fact has not. The Government firmly believes that the appointment of this individual will sow dividends in the coming months.

In her statement, Ms Sanchez talks about the lack of transparency of this Government which is ironic given thatthe information and figures Ms Sanchez has raised in her statement were provided to her by the Minister for Health and Care, the Hon Gemma Arias-Vasquez, in answers to Parliamentary questions.

The Government wishes to highlight the expertise and capabilities of the individual in question given her significant experience in finance and procurement, having previously been the Chief Finance Officer and Deputy Chief Executive Officer of a large NHS Hospital Trust. Additionally, in a previous role, she managed to turn around a Hospital’s significantly declining financial position by developing a financial recovery plan which proved successful. Furthermore, the individual has exceptional expertise in setting up healthcare related facilities and has worked closely with other NHS Hospitals in the UK to deliver on this. Undoubtedly, her qualifications and experience bring substantial value to the roles she occupies and her multifaceted role will allow for synergies and efficiencies that will ultimately benefit the taxpayer. By leveraging her expertise across both positions, processes will be streamlined and there will be informed decision-making, which in turn will lead to significant cost savings for the taxpayer. Ms Sanchez fails to acknowledge this.

We are already looking at significant cost savings in both the Care Agency and the GHA which are double of what her salary is.

Moreover, the appointment is for a three year term, in which part of the role is to succession plan and train the person who will be taking up this role permanently. This is the stated intention of the GSLP/Liberal Government, to ensure that the next individual in that role is a Gibraltarian resident.

The Minister for Health and Care, the Hon Gemma Arias-Vasquez, said: “It is disappointing to witness attempts by the GSD to sow doubt where there is none. The expertise and qualifications of the appointed individual are undeniable and her dual role will deliver on efficiencies and cost savings that directly benefit taxpayers. Ms Sanchez’s criticisms about transparency are baseless, especially when the information she is referring to was provided to her by me in Parliament across the floor of the House, LIVE on television. Moreover, her value for money argument falls flat when considering the appointments made by them whilst in Government. This is another clear example of the GSD acting one way in Government and another in Opposition. The Government's commitment to accountable and effective governance is unmatched, despite unfounded criticisms by the GSD and Ms Sanchez aimed at manipulating the electorate.”





