  • Holland And Barrett Vitamins Gibraltar Offer

GHA Statement On MMR Vaccines

Written by YGTV Team on .

The Gibraltar Health Authority says it has been made aware of an email sent out by Midtown Clinic Gibraltar directly to local schools stating that “the GHA has recently made it obligatory to  have both doses of the MMR vaccine”.  

The GHA has clarified that the longstanding advice has not changed and that the "information being provided by Midtown Clinic is factually incorrect". 

A statement from the GHA follows below:

The GHA would like to clarify that the longstanding advice has not changed and that the  information being provided by Midtown Clinic is factually incorrect. The GHA has NOT  made it obligatory to have two doses of the MMR vaccine. 

In Press Release 101/2024, the GHA noted the concerning number of measles cases in the  United Kingdom and, as a result, began offering MMR vaccines to anyone who has either  not had measles or not had two doses of a measles containing vaccine. This is due to the  seriousness of the condition which can result in lifelong medical complications and in  extreme cases death.  

If you suspect that you may have measles, you can call 111 or the Primary Care Centre on  200 72266. Please do not go to A&E for measles-related matters without calling 111 first.  Please do not make any GP appointments if you have signs and symptoms of meas les  without informing the PCC staff first. 

The Director of Public Health, Dr Helen Carter, said: “The information being provided to  schools by the Midtown clinic is incorrect. I would like to reassure anyone who may have  received this communication that although the GHA’s advice is individuals should have two  doses of the MMR vaccine, it is not correct to state that this has become obligatory in the  GHA.”



share with Whatsapp