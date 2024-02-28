Government pleased to note Updated UK Listing

The Government says it is pleased to note the updated UK listing similar to the FATF list. This list now removes Gibraltar, following Gibraltar being white-listed by the FATF.

A statement continued: “The UK delisting process is automatic and the timeliness of the removal is very welcome news for Gibraltar. HMGoG anticipates that the similar EU listing should also follow but the EU listing has a time lag before it is revised.”

Minister for Justice, Trade and Industry, Nigel Feetham, commented: “The removal of Gibraltar from the UK's list is a proud moment for our jurisdiction. It reaffirms our adherence to international financial standards and highlights the success in getting Gibraltar white-listed at the FATF plenary last Friday. This milestone serves as a reminder of the significant progress we've made and the opportunities that lie ahead as we continue to strengthen our position on the global stage."