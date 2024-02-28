Minister Meets with representatives of Petrol Stations To Discuss EV Charging

Written by YGTV Team on 28 February 2024 .

Minister for Environment John Cortes last week met with representatives of GibOil and PetrOil, who manage Gibraltar’s petrol stations, and with the Gibraltar Electricity Authority in order to discuss and encourage the provision of electric vehicle charging points on their premises.

The necessary processes to instal both fast-chargers and slower overnight chargers were discussed. There was discussion also on other fuels with a reduced carbon footprint, where the suppliers were confident that Gibraltar was keeping apace with changes in this direction in the Industry in general.

Minister for Environment, John Cortes, commented: “The fuel suppliers are clearly totally committed to providing for the coming increase in electric vehicles and the move to less impacting fuels, and I am confident that we will see positive moves in this direction very soon.”