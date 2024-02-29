Her Worship Takes Bella Vista Service Users On A Second Rock Tour

Written by YGTV Team on 29 February 2024 .

Her Worship the Mayor Carmen Gomez GMD, took a second group of Bella Vista Day Centre Service Users on a Rock Tour this morning.

A statement from the Office of the Mayor follows below:

Following on from the successful first trip, Her Worship the Mayor Carmen Gomez GMD, had the pleasure of taking a second group of Bella Vista Day Centre Service Users on a thoroughly enjoyable Rock Tour this morning, Wednesday 28th February 2024.



In keeping with her focus on the elderly and providing day trips for them, the tour began at Bella Vista where a group of Service Users were then driven to Bistro Point Restaurant by their friendly driver David, where all enjoyed a fine breakfast and stunning views.



The tour continued with visits to the Upper Rock Nature Reserve. Along the way, fond memories of Gibraltar were again rekindled. The group also drove around the beaches and through the Kingsway Tunnel.



Many stories were told and songs sung along the way. A very pleasant drive for all.



As quoted by one of the Service Users: ‘A beautiful morning, with lovely views and even lovelier company - what more could we ask for?’



The Mayor’s Office is very grateful to MH Bland for kindly offering the tour bus on a complimentary basis.