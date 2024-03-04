Promotions At The RGP

Written by YGTV Team on 04 March 2024 .

Following a recent promotion process that concluded last week with an interview panel comprising representatives from RGP Senior Command, HM Government of Gibraltar, and the Gibraltar Police Authority, the Commissioner of Police has announced the following promotions:

Promoted to the rank of Superintendent – Chief Inspector Paul Chipolina

Superintendent Chipolina joined the RGP in 1997, and as a Constable and Sergeant served in uniformed Response Teams, Special Branch, as Protection Officer to Chief Minister Sir Peter Caruana KC, and the Police Immigration Section prior to its handover to HM Government of Gibraltar. Upon promotion to Inspector in September 2012, he managed frontline Response Teams until April 2014, when he was tasked with setting up the RGP’s Force Intelligence Unit. He also served as International Liaison Officer, Staff and Media Officer and as Head of the Special Branch and Force Intelligence units. During that period, he represented the RGP internationally at Counter Terrorism, Border Security and Cyber Security fora. On promotion to Chief Inspector in July 2020, he was appointed deputy head of the Crime & Protective Services Division, managing several RGP specialist policing units until August 2021, when he was appointed Head of RGP Corporate Services. He holds additional portfolios as Project Servator Gibraltar Coordinator and Armed Forces.

Supt Chipolina has been awarded a Mayor’s Silver Award for bravery and several commendations throughout his career. His professional UK policing qualifications include Operational Firearms Commander, Public Order Public Safety Silver Commander and Events Management. He holds a Graduate Certificate in Criminal Justice Education awarded by the University of Virginia, a Diploma in Leadership & Management awarded by the University of Durham and a Masters Degree in International Criminal Justice awarded by the University of Portsmouth.

Between February 2019 and January 2020, he was the Senior Investigating Officer for Operation Iceberg, a highly-publicised joint RGP-Policia Nacional investigation that dismantled an Organised Crime Migrant Smuggling Group operating between Morocco, Gibraltar and Spain. CI Chipolina co-organised Gibraltar’s first counter terrorism security conference for Gibraltar’s business community in May 2022, in association with the UK National Counter-Terrorism Security Office. That same year, he formed part of a UK team tasked with inspecting the Sovereign Base Areas Police

in Cyprus. In March 2023, he graduated from the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia, after successfully completing a 10-week residential professional development programme. In October 2023 he was seconded to the Royal Falkland Islands Police for 6 weeks following a UK policing mutual aid request to temporarily cover the role of Chief Police Officer.

Promoted to the rank of Chief Inspector – Inspector Mark Schembri

Chief Inspector Schembri joined the RGP in 2008 and has to date has served as a Police Constable, Sergeant and Inspector in various RGP units, including uniformed Response Teams, the Community Policing Team, the Economic Crime Unit and Corporate Services.

During his career to date, CI Schembri has been awarded a number of commendations and obtained professional UK accreditation in a number of policing disciplines, including Disaster Victim Identification, as Project Servator Operational Commander, Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosives Operational Commander, Events Management and Public Order Public Safety Bronze Commander. In 2018, CI Schembri completed a degree in law through the Open University.

Promoted to the rank of Chief Inspector – Inspector Dylan Quigley

Chief Inspector Quigley joined the RGP in 2005, and has served as Police Constable, Sergeant and Inspector in various RGP departments, including uniformed Response Teams, the Marine Section, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and the Training Department.

During his career to date, CI Quigley has been awarded several commendations in connection with a number of serious and complex investigations. He has also obtained professional UK accreditation in various policing disciplines, including as Operational Firearms Commander and Firearms Tactical Advisor. CI Quigley recently also completed a Leadership Course accredited by the Institute of Leadership.

Commissioner Richard Ullger said:

‘I have congratulated the three officers on their promotions which were all achieved in the face of strong competition.

In their careers thus far, they have already made major contributions to the work of the RGP and I am sure they will continue to provide excellent leadership in their new roles.’





