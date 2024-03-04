  • Holland And Barrett Vitamins Gibraltar Offer

Promotions At The RGP

Following a recent promotion process that concluded last week with an interview  panel comprising representatives from RGP Senior Command, HM Government of  Gibraltar, and the Gibraltar Police Authority, the Commissioner of Police has  announced the following promotions: 

Promoted to the rank of Superintendent – Chief Inspector Paul Chipolina 

Superintendent Chipolina joined the RGP in 1997, and as a Constable and Sergeant  served in uniformed Response Teams, Special Branch, as Protection Officer to Chief  Minister Sir Peter Caruana KC, and the Police Immigration Section prior to its  handover to HM Government of Gibraltar. Upon promotion to Inspector in September  2012, he managed frontline Response Teams until April 2014, when he was tasked  with setting up the RGP’s Force Intelligence Unit. He also served as International  Liaison Officer, Staff and Media Officer and as Head of the Special Branch and  Force Intelligence units. During that period, he represented the RGP internationally  at Counter Terrorism, Border Security and Cyber Security fora. On promotion to  Chief Inspector in July 2020, he was appointed deputy head of the Crime &  Protective Services Division, managing several RGP specialist policing units until  August 2021, when he was appointed Head of RGP Corporate Services. He holds  additional portfolios as Project Servator Gibraltar Coordinator and Armed Forces. 

Supt Chipolina has been awarded a Mayor’s Silver Award for bravery and several  commendations throughout his career. His professional UK policing qualifications  include Operational Firearms Commander, Public Order Public Safety Silver  Commander and Events Management. He holds a Graduate Certificate in Criminal  Justice Education awarded by the University of Virginia, a Diploma in Leadership &  Management awarded by the University of Durham and a Masters Degree in  International Criminal Justice awarded by the University of Portsmouth.  

Between February 2019 and January 2020, he was the Senior Investigating Officer  for Operation Iceberg, a highly-publicised joint RGP-Policia Nacional investigation  that dismantled an Organised Crime Migrant Smuggling Group operating between  Morocco, Gibraltar and Spain. CI Chipolina co-organised Gibraltar’s first counter terrorism security conference for Gibraltar’s business community in May 2022, in  association with the UK National Counter-Terrorism Security Office. That same year,  he formed part of a UK team tasked with inspecting the Sovereign Base Areas Police 

in Cyprus. In March 2023, he graduated from the FBI National Academy in Quantico,  Virginia, after successfully completing a 10-week residential professional  development programme. In October 2023 he was seconded to the Royal Falkland  Islands Police for 6 weeks following a UK policing mutual aid request to temporarily  cover the role of Chief Police Officer. 

 

Promoted to the rank of Chief Inspector – Inspector Mark Schembri 

Chief Inspector Schembri joined the RGP in 2008 and has to date has served as a  Police Constable, Sergeant and Inspector in various RGP units, including uniformed  Response Teams, the Community Policing Team, the Economic Crime Unit and  Corporate Services. 

During his career to date, CI Schembri has been awarded a number of  commendations and obtained professional UK accreditation in a number of policing  disciplines, including Disaster Victim Identification, as Project Servator Operational  Commander, Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosives Operational  Commander, Events Management and Public Order Public Safety Bronze  Commander. In 2018, CI Schembri completed a degree in law through the Open  University.  

 

Promoted to the rank of Chief Inspector – Inspector Dylan Quigley  

Chief Inspector Quigley joined the RGP in 2005, and has served as Police  Constable, Sergeant and Inspector in various RGP departments, including uniformed  Response Teams, the Marine Section, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID)  and the Training Department.  

During his career to date, CI Quigley has been awarded several commendations in  connection with a number of serious and complex investigations. He has also  obtained professional UK accreditation in various policing disciplines, including as  Operational Firearms Commander and Firearms Tactical Advisor. CI Quigley  recently also completed a Leadership Course accredited by the Institute of  Leadership. 

Commissioner Richard Ullger said: 

‘I have congratulated the three officers on their promotions which were all achieved  in the face of strong competition. 

In their careers thus far, they have already made major contributions to the work of  the RGP and I am sure they will continue to provide excellent leadership in their new  roles.’



