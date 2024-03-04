GMWS Requests Publication of Medical Board Report

Written by YGTV Team on 04 March 2024 .

The Gibraltar Mental Welfare Society says that it is aware that the 2023 Medical Board Report was delivered to the Minister for Health on the 22nd January 2024.

The group says this is an important document which contains “objective, first hand, information on some aspects of the provision of mental health services in Gibraltar” and that it is therefore “crucial for this report to be published as soon as possible so that those of us who are interested in mental health can have a better insight into the current state of said services.”

A statement ended: “We would therefore ask the Health Minister, Gemma Arias Vasquez, to ensure that this report is published with no further delay.”