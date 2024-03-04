Government Responds to Gibraltar Mental Welfare Society

Written by YGTV Team on 04 March 2024 .

The Government says it notes the statement issued by the Gibraltar Mental Welfare Society this afternoon calling for the publication of the Mental Health Board Report for 2023 which was delivered to the Minister at the end of January 2024.

Reacting to the statement issued by the GMWS, the Minister for Health and Care, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, said: “I am meeting with the Mental Health Board next Tuesday in my office, and this has been diarised for some time now. I intend to discuss the report with the board next week, and will be in a position to publish the report with my comments thereafter.”