Minister Arias-Vasquez Launches Public Consultation On Use Of COVID Fund

Written by YGTV Team on 05 March 2024 .

The Minister for Health, Care and Business, after consulting with the GHA Director General, has today launched a public consultation on the use of the COVID fund.

A statement from the Government follows below:

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic countless individuals and commercial entities donated monies to assist the GHA in its fight against the pandemic. This money was consolidated into a special fund and has, to date, not been used.

In December 2023, Minister Arias-Vasquez announced that the previously published plans to redevelop the entrance to St Bernard’s hospital would not go ahead given the response received from the public and presented to the Government via a petition.

The Minister for Health, Care and Business is today announcing that the public will now have a chance to put forward their ideas on how this money should be spent by writing to the Ministry for Health, Care and Business on This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . The consultation period begins today and ends on Friday 26th April 2024.

The Minister for Health and Care, the Hon Gemma Arias-Vasquez, said: “Throughout our darkest days the community came together to support the GHA. The COVID fund is the people’s money and I think it is only fair that we undertake a public consultation to see how best we can use this money. I encourage members of the public to write to my Ministry expressing their views and suggestions and I look forward to reading what it is the people want.”