Spring Visual Arts Competition 2024

Written by YGTV Team on 05 March 2024 .

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, have announced that the annual Spring Visual Arts Competition will be held from 15th to the 25th May 2024 at the Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery, Casemates Square.

A statement from GCS follows below:



The competition is open to Gibraltarians and residents of Gibraltar aged 16 and over as of 14th May 2024 and includes painting, sculpture, photography, and video categories. Artists may submit a maximum of five entries but no more than two per category. Works must be original and not entered in previous competitions, except for those entered in the Competition for Young Artists.

A £10 per entry fee will be applicable.

The prizes are as follows:

• The Ministry of Culture Award for the Overall Winner - £3000

• Painting, Drawing, Prints & Digital Painting Award - £750

• Sculpture Award - £750

• Photography Award - £750

• Video Award - £750

There will also be the following awards in the Painting, Drawing, Prints & Digital Painting category:

• ‘Best Gibraltar Theme’ – The Kishin Alwani Foundation Award - £1000

• ‘Best Young Artist’ – The Gibraltar Cultural Services Award - £1000

The Overall Winner, Best Gibraltar Theme and Best Young Artist winning artworks will become the property of the Ministry of Culture.

Entry forms and rules are available from:

• www.culture.gi/forms

• The John Mackintosh Hall, 308 Main Street

• The Fine Arts Gallery, Casemates Square

• GEMA Gallery, Montagu Bastion, Line Wall Road

Entries for the video category must be submitted via email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or handed in at the John Mackintosh Hall from Monday 15th to Wednesday 17th April 2024.



Entries for all other categories must be handed in at the Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery from Thursday 2nd to Friday 3rd May 2024, between 4.00pm and 7.00pm.