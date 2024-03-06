Solving Crimes With Science

Written by YGTV Team on 06 March 2024 .

Three RGP Crime Scene Investigators visited Bayside School yesterday to explain how science is used to solve crimes.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

As part of Science Week, the CSI detectives spoke to over a hundred Year 9 students and explained how the police test for fingerprints and DNA – as well as CSI’s role within the Royal Gibraltar Police.

Students also competed to see who could get into the infamous white CSI suits the fastest, with the winning time being 3 minutes and 31 seconds.

Detective Constable Steve Palmer, said: “We genuinely think the students really enjoyed the day and we’re looking forward to our next opportunity to talk to them.”

A spokesperson for the school said: “A massive thank you to the Crime Scene Investigation Unit for coming in and inspiring them.”





