Solving Crimes With Science

Written by YGTV Team on .

Three RGP Crime Scene Investigators visited Bayside School yesterday to explain how science is used to solve crimes. 

A statement from the RGP follows below:

As part of Science Week, the CSI detectives spoke to over a hundred Year 9  students and explained how the police test for fingerprints and DNA – as well as  CSI’s role within the Royal Gibraltar Police. 

Students also competed to see who could get into the infamous white CSI suits the  fastest, with the winning time being 3 minutes and 31 seconds. 

Detective Constable Steve Palmer, said: “We genuinely think the students really  enjoyed the day and we’re looking forward to our next opportunity to talk to them.” 

A spokesperson for the school said: “A massive thank you to the Crime Scene  Investigation Unit for coming in and inspiring them.”



 

 

 

 

