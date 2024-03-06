RGP Officer Voted “Inspirational Female”

Written by YGTV Team on 06 March 2024 .

A Royal Gibraltar Police officer has received an Inspirational Female Award at a British Overseas Territories Conference in the Cayman Islands this week.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Sgt Patricia Gonzalez received the award yesterday (5 March) ahead of her attendance at the International Association of Women in Police (IAWP) Conference, a separate conference which runs from the 6th to the 8th of March.

Hosted by the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) and supported by the UK’s Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), around 200 female police officers from around the world are attending the two conferences, alongside the RGP’s Sgt Gonzalez and Inspector Tanya McLeod.

The FCDO awards ceremony, which is open to police officers serving within the British Overseas Territories, was held at the Governor’s residence on the Cayman Islands and presented by Chief Superintendent Jenny Bristow from Devon & Cornwall Constabulary.

Sgt Gonzalez, who works in the RGP’s Criminal Justice Unit & File Preparation Unit, said: “I’m honoured and truly humbled to be the recipient of this award, and feel privileged to work side by side with amazing women.”

The inaugural awards ceremony saw officers nominated and voted for by their respective forces, before an independent panel gave a final decision on the winners.

The conferences are being run during International Women’s Month and on International Women’s Day – this Friday 8th of March.

Over the course of the week, female officers will gain exposure to additional training, including artificial intelligence, cybercrime, human trafficking and effective communication.

The IAWP conference will host various guest speakers including Her Excellency the Governor of the Cayman Islands Jane Owen, the IAWP executive members, and several speakers from law enforcement backgrounds around the world.

The UK FCDO financed the two RGP officers’ visit to the conferences.

A spokesperson for the UK FCDO said: “Women in policing conferences are vital platforms where empowerment meets innovation, where experiences converge to redefine the landscape of policing. They're not just gatherings; they're catalysts for change, amplifying voices, breaking barriers, and paving the path towards a more inclusive, effective, and resilient policing paradigm.”