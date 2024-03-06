  • Holland And Barrett Vitamins Gibraltar Offer

GDP Officers Pass Maritime Exams

Twelve Gibraltar Defence Police Marine Section Coxswains are celebrating after achieving a  number of maritime qualifications this week.  

A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below:

During a ceremony held at the GDP Marine Section on Monday (4 March), Commander of  British Forces Commodore Tom Guy handed out certificates to the officers.  

The coxswains’ qualifications included Royal Yacht Association (RYA) Certificate of  Competence for Advanced Powerboat and Coastal Yacht Master Theory as well as National  Police Chief’s Council (NPCC) Tactical Coxswain courses with two officers also achieving  Advanced Powerboat Instructor & NPCC Tactical Coxswain Instructor qualifications.  

A Gibraltar Defence Police spokesperson said: “The officers have been training for the last  12 months and are now qualified in tactical decision making, small craft and swimmer  intervention, positional craft dominance, enforced stops, boarding, delivery with rigid ladders  as well as help response and pursuit and beach delivery.”  

Throughout their training, officers were regularly assessed locally to ensure they met the  demands of both shore side and practical examinations by Royal Yachting Association  examiners.  

The spokesperson added: “GDP Coxswains are now adhering to the highest UK standards  for seagoing personnel both as seafarers and as Police Officers, achieving a 100 per cent  pass rate during this process. Instructors are now RYA members who are also commercially  endorsed.”  

GDP Chief of Police, Rob Allen said: “This is a significant personal and professional  achievement for the officers, which has taken a great deal of effort to achieve.  

“The force is mandated to meet all applicable UK standards and the qualifications that these  officers now hold places them at a level only attained by a few hundred officers in the entire  UK Police Service.  

The role they carry out in Gibraltar is a vital one and I am immensely proud of what they  have achieved for themselves and for the Gibraltar Defence Police.” 


