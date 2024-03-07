Gibraltar Represented At British Islands and Mediterranean Region Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians Conference

Written by YGTV Team on 07 March 2024 .

The British Islands and Mediterranean Region Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians (‘CWP’) Conference is being held in Malta today and tomorrow.

The CWP is the network of women members of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Associations Parliaments and Legislature.

The Gibraltar Branch will be represented by Gemma Arias-Vasquez, Minister for Health, Care and Business, Pat Orfila, Minister for Housing and the University of Gibraltar and Opposition Member Atrish Sanchez. Mr John Reyes, the Secretary of the Gibraltar Branch, accompanied the delegation.

The theme of the conference is “Resilient Women: Moulding Girls into Strong Women.” There will be a series of plenary sessions on issues and challenges affecting women across the Commonwealth; challenges of being a woman Member of Parliament and women under pressure: the impact of the cost-of-living crisis and cultural and societal inequality and discrimination.