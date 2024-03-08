Weather Advisory for Heavy Rain And Gale Force Winds

08 March 2024

Below follows two Weather Advisories valid from Friday 08th March 23:00 to Saturday 09th March 08:00

Weather Advisory for Heavy Rain

VALID: Friday 08th March 2300 L to Saturday 09th March 0800 L.

An active frontal system passes across Gibraltar through Friday night (08th March) into Saturday (09th March), bringing strong winds and a risk of heavy and prolonged rain.

Accumulations are expected to exceed 25 mm in a 6-hour period, with up to 30-40 mm of precipitation possible between 2300 L Friday 08th and 0800 L Saturday 09th.

Local flooding in prone locations can be expected, with potential difficulties to travel conditions, and a risk of land slides.

This weather advisory is issued when there is a risk of rainfall totals of 25mm or more in a 6 hour period, but less than 50mm. This could lead to difficult travel conditions with standing water on roads and cause localised flooding in prone areas.

Weather Advisory for Gale Force Winds

VALID: Friday 08th March 2300 L to Saturday 09th March 0800 L.

Strong south-westerly winds are expected to affect Southern Iberia and Gibraltar overnight Friday (08th March) through to Saturday (09th March).

Mean wind speeds are expected to reach strong to near-gale force strengths 25-30 knots (45-55 km/h) with gusts up to 40-50 knots (75-90 km/h), the strongest of these felt on exposed south-western coasts, with isolated gusts of 50-55 KT (90-100 km/h) possible.

Strong winds bring the risk of flying debris at times, and may impact travel conditions during the night and through the following morning.

This weather advisory is issued when there is a risk of Gale Force winds, with mean wind speeds of 34-40KT (63-74 km/h) with gusts to 43KT (80 km/h) or more. Travel conditions will become difficult at times, particularly in exposed areas.