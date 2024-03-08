Marking International Women’s Day

Written by YGTV Team on 08 March 2024 .

Coffee, cake and a chat about the support available to victims of domestic abuse.

That’s what was on offer this morning to help mark International Women’s Day, after the RGP held a coffee morning at the Women in Need Refuge at Lime Kiln Steps.

Organised by the force’s Women in Policing Committee, specialist officers including the Domestic Abuse Team’s Sergeant Helena Cunningham and Detective Constable Tracey Constant, were on hand for those who wanted help, advice or just a friendly chat.

Also attending were Sergeant Mary de Santos, the chair of the Women in Policing Committee, Refuge Managers Gianella Attard and Michelle Perera, Superintendent Mark Wyan and Rosalina Oliva – who runs the domestic abuse support group, Never Alone.

Sgt De Santos said: “Having an event like today's coffee morning plays a crucial role in raising awareness about the support available from police and community services for those impacted by domestic abuse. It emphasises the importance of accessing help and fostering a supportive network for those people within our community who are victims and survivors of this abhorrent crime.”

The refuge is currently home to 52 people, mainly women and children, but includes a few men.

For more information about Never Alone, visit their page on Facebook, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call 54007811.

To contact the refuge, call 8018.

If you are a victim of domestic violence or know of anyone who is, there are several ways you can report it to the Royal Gibraltar Police.

• Non-emergency 200 72500

• Emergency 199

• Online www.police.gi/report-online