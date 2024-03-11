RGP Officer Receives Commendation

Written by YGTV Team on 11 March 2024 .

A Royal Gibraltar Police officer was this morning presented with a Commendation by the Commissioner of Police for his part in helping to remove Gibraltar from the Financial Action Task Force’s Grey List.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Detective Chief Inspector Thomas Tunbridge’s commendation addressed his leadership in helping the Rock to meet international standards in combatting money laundering and terrorist financing.

DCI Tunbridge helped implement robust measures to reaffirm Gibraltar’s status as a responsible and transparent financial centre.





