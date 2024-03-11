Gibraltar Marks Commonwealth Day

Written by YGTV Team on 11 March 2024 .

Monday 11th March marks Commonwealth Day which is celebrated by over 2.6 million people across the Commonwealth Family of Nations. This year’s theme is ‘One Resilient Common Future: Transforming our Common Wealth’.

A statement from the Government follows below:

Over the last year, HMGoG has continued its commitment to the Commonwealth by participating in and organising various events.

Last week the Hon Gemma Arias-Vasquez MP, Minister for Health, Care and Business, the Hon Pat Orfila MP, Minister for Housing and the University of Gibraltar attended the British Islands and Mediterranean Region Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians (‘CWP’) Conference in Malta.

In July of last year a team of athletes attended the Commonwealth Youth Games in Trinidad and Tobago and participated in the swimming and athletics categories.

Gibraltar also joined in with the Commonwealth Family of Nation’s last May to mark His Majesty The King’s Coronation. The Chief Minister and His Excellency the Governor were invited to attend The King’s official Coronation Ceremony, a first in Gibraltar’s History. Back home the day was marked with a Parade which involved service personnelfrom British Forces Gibraltar and members representing all of Gibraltar's Essential Services.

Also in May of last year, a Gibraltar coat of arms stained glass window was revealed within the Speaker’s House by Commons Speaker, Sir Lindsay Hoyle. New stained glass windows depicting all 16 Overseas Territories (OTs) coats of arms where unveiled as a permanent and tangible reminder of the strong and close links between the UK and its wider family.

The Gibraltar Parliament and CPA Gibraltar Branch hosted the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) Executive Committee for their Mid-Year Meeting in Gibraltar last April. The two day meeting welcomed Speakers and Members of Parliament from across the Commonwealth, both in-person and via video link. Delegates discussed key governance issues and planning for the year including the CPA’s legal status, financial reporting and future activities.

To mark Commonwealth Day, the Government is inviting entries from children who are attending school in Gibraltar, or further studies in the United Kingdom, for an essay competition on Gibraltar’s relationship with the Commonwealth.

The prize for the winning entry, in each of the four age categories, will be £150. The entries will be divided into four, so that younger children do not compete against older ones. The first category will be for Lower Primary, the second for Upper Primary, the third category for students of comprehensive and college age, and the fourth one for students from Gibraltar aged 18 or over in full time education in the United Kingdom.

Those who want to take part should write a short 500 word essay on the theme of “Why the Commonwealth is important to Gibraltar?” and submit this by email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Submissions should contain the name, address, contact number, email address, age and the name of the educational institution as well as year of study. The closing date for entries is 12 noon on Friday 29th March.

The Deputy Chief Minister, who has responsibility for relations with the Commonwealth, the Hon Dr Joseph Garcia CMG MP, said:

“The significance of the Commonwealth continues to develop from strength to strength each year. Over the last months, we have continued to see our relationship grow not just with the Overseas Territories but bigger Nations too.

“The Commonwealth Family of Nations gives us the opportunity to continue diversifying our links in a way that can only be beneficial to Gibraltar as we foster new connections around the world in terms of support but also business and trade.

“HMGoG has invested time and resources to develop these business and social relationships and remains committed to growing the social-economic and political ties with the rest of the Commonwealth, where Gibraltar is a valued member and has a voice and role to play in discussing real issues like climate change, education, growth and equality for the entire Commonwealth”.