RGP Officers Attend Regional International Association Of Women In Police Conference In The Cayman Islands

Written by YGTV Team on 11 March 2024 .

Two RGP officers have been busy representing Gibraltar at the Regional International Association of Women in Police Conference in the Cayman Islands over the past few days.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

The two-day event last Wednesday and Thursday (6 & 7 March) saw Inspector Tanya McLeod and Sergeant Patricia Gonzalez join scores of female police officers from across the Caribbean and British Overseas Territories including Anguilla, Montserrat, the Cayman Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Turks and Caicos Islands, Bermuda, Sovereign Base Areas Cyprus, the Falkland Islands and St Helena.

The “Gender Responsive Policing Conference” was an opportunity for female officers to network, learn and listen to the insights of senior police officers from across the globe.

Topics covered included cybercrime, human trafficking and gender based violence.

Following the conference, the officers helped to celebrate International Women’s Day last Friday (8 March), by helping to create a safe space for women and girls in the local area.

The UK’s Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) funded the two RGP officers’ visit to the conference.





