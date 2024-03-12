Three Drink Drivers Sentenced

Written by YGTV Team on 12 March 2024 .

Three drink drivers were sentenced in the Magistrates’ Court yesterday.

The court heard that, at around 20:00 on 16 February 2024, Domingo Roman, 60, of the Edinburgh Estate, was seen to be without a helmet when riding his motorcycle along Bishop Caruana Road. Officers stopped him and immediately detected the smell of alcohol on his breath. In a roadside test, Roman blew 69ug – the limit is 35ug. He was arrested on suspicion of Driving with Alcohol Concentration over the Limit and taken to New Mole House police station where he blew 60ug on the evidential machine. In court yesterday, he was disqualified from driving for 9 months and fined £600.

In another case, the court heard that, at around 03:40 on 10 March 2024, Christian Bendeck Romero, 31, of Eurocity, was driving his car without any lights along North Mole Road. Officers signalled the driver to stop and noticed that his eyes were glazed and that he smelled of alcohol. In a roadside breath test, he blew 68ug. At New Mole House, he blew 52ug on the evidential machine. In court, he was disqualified from driving for 12 months and fined £400.

The third case related to an incident at 05:15 on 2 March 2024, when Luke Oliver, 24, an Irish national, was seen to be unsteady when riding an E-Scooter along Bayside Road. When stopped, officers detected the smell of alcohol and observed that his movements were laboured. In a roadside test, he blew 50ug so he was arrested and taken to New Mole House where he blew 52ug on the evidential machine. In court yesterday, he was fined £200.