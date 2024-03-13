ESG Welcomes EV Charging Points

Written by YGTV Team on 13 March 2024 .

The ESG have welcomed the recently published EV Infrastructure Charging Strategy.

A statement from the ESG follows below:

The recent development regarding the provision of electric vehicle charging points throughout Gibraltar, launched under the Net Zero Body, is welcomed by the ESG.

"These services are essential to encourage more in the community to transition towards clean transport options and to deliver on our Climate Change Strategy", said a spokesperson for the group.

"We are encouraged by this step, soon, we hope, to be followed by other measures to assist more businesses and individuals to make the change and leave fossil fuels behind. Our current situation with the use of old, second hand vehicles including buses operating the extensive border to town route, must be relegated to the past. This would help eliminate exhaust fumes on the roads and from key bus stops due to chronic and daily idling practices."