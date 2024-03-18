67th Gibraltar International Drama Festival 2024

Written by YGTV Team on 18 March 2024 .

The 67th Gibraltar International Drama Festival, held at the Ince’s Hall Theatre, reached its conclusion at the Gala Night on Saturday 16th March 2024.

The Adjudicator, Mrs Susan Doherty, announced the following Awards:

ADJUDICATOR’S AWARD was awarded to GAMPA for ‘What I (Don’t) Know About Autism’.

BEST SET PRESENTATION was awarded to Westside School for their play ‘Medusa’.

BEST TECHNICAL PRESENTATION was awarded to Dramatis Personae for their play ‘Fanboy’.

BEST SUPPORTING YOUTH ACTOR was awarded to William Felice for his role as Young Joe in ‘Fanboy’ a play presented by Dramatis Personae.

BEST SUPPORTING YOUTH ACTRESS was awarded to Bella Navas for her multi-rolling acting in ‘The Trial (An Extract)’ a play presented by Gibraltar College BTEC Acting.

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR was awarded to John Cortes for his role as Dad in ‘Fanboy’ a play presented by Dramatis Personae.

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS was awarded to Eva Devincenzi for her role as Kath in ‘Medusa’ a play presented by Westside School.

BEST YOUTH ACTRESS was awarded to Hannah Caward-Madeira for her role as Jessica in ‘All of Us’ a play presented by Bayside & Westside Drama Group .

BEST YOUTH ACTOR was awarded to Nicholas Raggio for his role as Nick in ‘The Almost Complete Works of William Shakespeare’ a play presented by Bayside & Westside Drama Group.

BEST ACTRESS was awarded to Erica McGrail for her role as Isobel in ‘Bull’ a play presented by Theatre Makers.

BEST ACTOR was awarded to Matthew Navas for his role as Thomas in ‘Bull’ and his role as Matthew in ‘The Almost Complete Works of William Shakespeare’.

BEST DIRECTOR was awarded to Daniel Strain-Webber for his play ‘Bull’ by Theatre Makers.

BEST ORIGINAL SCRIPT was awarded to Hannah Mifsud for the play ‘(W)HOLE’ presented by The Magazine Studio Theatre.

FESTIVAL WINNER for the BEST PLAY was awarded to Theatre Makers for their play ‘Bull’.

The presentation of awards was carried out by the Minister for Culture, The Hon Christian Santos GMD MP.



