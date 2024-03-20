Action For Housing Statement On Rent And Repair Scheme Issues

Written by YGTV Team on 20 March 2024 .

Action for Housing have issued a statement urging the Minister for Housing to answer their questions related to the Rent and Repair scheme.

Below follows a statement from Action for Housing:

During the 2023 general election campaign the Chief Minister alongside the now Housing Minister Pat Orfila announced a new scheme whereby Government would “make it easier to rent a government home which might need to be repaired, in the new ‘lease and repair’ option.”

In February Minister Orfila announced the ‘Rent & Repair’ scheme in Parliament and advised the public to call the Housing Department or visit the counters to register their interest. To date we are receiving complaints from the public that calls to the department are not being answered. Some visit the counters but they are told by staff that they had not been briefed about the scheme. In the absence of any help or information people were given an email address to write to but most of the emails are being ignored.

On 26th February Action for Housing sent a letter to the Minister asking for details of the Rent & Repair scheme but to-date we have not had a reply.

Action for Housing urges the Minister for Housing to answer these important questions which we now feel obliged to make public.

Dear Minister,

We wish to put to you the following questions reference the Rent and Repair scheme.

Application process and has it been advertised? Do interested persons have to be on the Housing Waiting list to apply or is the scheme open to all those who are eligible to be on the Housing Waiting list? When will the list of available properties be made public? What would happen in those cases when more than one party is interested in the same property? What criteria will be used to decide who has preference? How will the Government ensure that the scheme is not abused and properties do not end up in the hands of those who will later on rent them to other parties? How will you judge the safety of these properties, including those that are within a block? Refurbishment works can be at times more costly than demolition, and if this scheme is intended to help those on the Housing Waiting list, it stands to reason that their earnings would not be high enough to partake in this so called ‘Low Cost’ Housing Scheme. How then does this square with helping those in need of housing? Is the scheme going to be subsidised in any way so that refurbishment costs are partly covered by Government. Who will bear the cost of essential infrastructure works? Reference building permits, which also relate to refurbishments. Will there be a fast-track process for these Repair to Rent applicants or will they have to go through the process like everybody else through the DPC where there is, we believe, a waiting time of some six months? How and who will supervise ongoing repair works? Will applications, administration, allocation and control of this scheme be controlled by the Housing department or via another department/ministry?

We thank you for your continued support and look forward to your reply.

Yours faithfully,

Action for Housing.





