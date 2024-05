Military Training – Saturday 4th May 2024

Written by YGTV Team on 03 May 2024 .

HMS Medway will be conducting a blank firing exercise alongside 41 Berth (HM Naval Base).

A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below:

The exercise will be conducted on Saturday 4th May 24 from 1200 to 1500.

Members of the public should not be concerned when they hear the blank firing, no action is required.