COVID Memorial Design - Call Out To Artists

Written by YGTV Team on 14 May 2024 .

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Government of Gibraltar, is reaching out to artists to design a memorial, a befitting tribute, to commemorate the members of our community who lost their lives to the Covid-19 Pandemic.

This monument will be permanently displayed at Campion Park.

Artists are encouraged to be creative with their choice of theme and design. They are required to provide a written element to be submitted alongside their design outlining the rationale behind their inspiration. The design will need to consider the location as well as the size, proportions, and limitations of the area. The artist will need to submit a workable design with consideration giving to the materials proposed and the actual build of their creation. Materials will need to be easily sourced and workable within the creation.

The artist will need to ensure that their design is original work. If successful, this design will be created into a full-scale monument that will be displayed in this green area of Gibraltar.

Entry forms and rules are available from the John Mackintosh Hall reception, the City Hall reception or online on Culture.gi. The closing date for receipt of entries is Friday 26th July 2024.

For any enquiry, please contact Gibraltar Cultural Services, Events Department, City Hall, Gibraltar on telephone +350 20067236 or email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.