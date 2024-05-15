Mayor hosts International Nurses Day Reception

Written by YGTV Team on 15 May 2024 .

Her Worship the Mayor, Ms Carmen Gomez hosted a reception in honour of International Nurses Day.

In her speech, Her Worship expressed her gratitude for the professionalism and caring work of our nursing staff perform daily.

Her Worship described nursing as a demanding profession, one that calls for great devotion and dedication; possibly having to work long hours, and an ability to work under pressure; that is why nurses are often looked upon as the unsung heroes of the healthcare Industry .

The guestlist was composed of Minister for Health Arias Vasquez, Director General McGee, Director or Nursing and Nursing Staff from several different departments across our health service.

Her Worship then invited Minister Arias Vasquez, Director General McGee and Director of Nursing Sandie Gracia to say a few words.