Nautilus Project Awarded Funding For Seagrass Restoration Project

Written by YGTV Team on 15 May 2024 .

The Nautilus Project has announced that it has been awarded funding for a Seagrass restoration project as part of the Darwin Plus Local scheme based in the UK.

A statement continued: “The objective is to restore habitats which were previously present in Gibraltar and have been lost due to anthropogenic activities.

“The seagrasses will also help to absorb carbon dioxide which will aid Gibraltar reach its net zero goals. It is hoped that the re-introduction of these habitats will also see increases in many species which have all but disappeared along our coastline, for example, the seahorses.

“The project is already in advanced talks with local stakeholders to expand this crucial work outside of Gibraltar.”