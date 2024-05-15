GibSams Wellbeing at Work Conference 2024: A Resounding Success

Written by YGTV Team on 15 May 2024 .

GibSams, Gibraltar's leading mental health and suicide prevention charity, is thrilled to announce the successful conclusion of its Wellbeing at Work Conference 2024. The event, held on Thursday, 9th May, garnered an overwhelming response from the Gibraltar business community, surpassing last year's attendance and highlighting the increasing emphasis placed on workplace wellbeing.

The conference featured esteemed speakers and panellists, including Christian Santos, the Minister for Employment, Youth, Equality and Culture, who supported the cause. Attendees were treated to insightful discussions and engaging breakout sessions covering various topics centred around sustaining success amidst overwhelm and burnout.

"We are delighted with the incredible turnout and support we received for this year's Wellbeing at Work Conference," said Brenda Cuby, CEO of GibSams. "It is clear evidence of the growing recognition of the importance of mental health and wellbeing in the workplace."

Local businesses Masbro Insurance, Peninsula Underwriting, Acquarius Gibraltar, Trusted Novus Bank and Deloitte generously sponsored the event, whose contributions made it a resounding success.

"We want this conference to become a recognised forum of dialogue and exchange between private and public sectors, professionals, and all employees," remarked Peter Montegriffo, Chair of GibSams.

“We strive for supportive and, therefore, more productive working environments. Our families and workplaces are the two most significant (and certainly the most time-consuming) aspects of our lives. We need to ensure that both (and indeed the need to generate profits) should not be seen to be in conflict or make demands of the individual that become unsustainable and potentially calamitous."

Reflecting on the day's proceedings, attendees left feeling stimulated and empowered, armed with valuable insights and strategies to foster positive workplace mental health practices.

For more information about GibSams and its initiatives, visit www.gibsams.gi