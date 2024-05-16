The Campions Will Be Participating In Europe Netball Open Competition

Written by YGTV Team on 16 May 2024 .

Starting today, Gibraltar will face tough competition from Malta, Switzerland and France in the Europe Netball Open Netball competition being held in the Isle of Man.

A statement from the Government follows below:

A strong result could see our national side prompted to the 1st Division.

The first match will be against France, with Malta and Switzerland on Friday. The final match will be on Sunday, with their opponents still to be decided.

Minister for sport, the Hon. Leslie Bruzon said “all of Gibraltar will be wishing the Campions the very best of luck. Last time they were close to promotion to the 1st Division, and we have no doubt that they will give it their all once again. With many new players coming up the ranks the future of Gibraltar Netball is an exciting one and is in safe hands”.





