Cycling III Giro Ciudad De La Línea

Written by YGTV Team on 16 May 2024 .

This weekend La Linea will be hosting their third cycling competition with local cyclists expected to participate once again.

A statement from the Government follows below:

Amongst the local riders will be 15 year old Amber Victory. Amber first competed in this race last year when she came through the finish line in an exceptionally respectable 3rd place.

Minister for Sports, the Hon. Leslie Bruzon said: “As a recreational and commuter cyclist I appreciate how many hours of training and hard work our local cyclists put themselves through in order to be able to compete. Last year I was able to attend and witness our cyclists, including young Amber participating in her first race at the age of 14. I will be away on official business this year, so I want to wish all local participants the very best, they always do us proud.”





