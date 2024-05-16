Departure Of HE The Governor

Written by YGTV Team on 16 May 2024 .

His Excellency the Governor Vice Admiral Sir David Steel will depart Gibraltar on Thursday 23rd May at the end of his four year tenure as Governor and Commander-in-Chief.

A statement from the Office of the Governor follows below:

The ceremonial departure will take place at 1100hrs when the Governor will exit the Convent where two Guards of Honour provided by members of the Royal Gibraltar Regiment and Essential Services personnel will be on parade.

In recognition of his naval career, Royal Navy personnel will provide the Convent Guard on the day.

After being accorded a Royal Salute, the Governor will inspect the personnel on parade. After a second Royal Salute the Governor will hand over The Keys to the Port Sergeant who will then march them into the Convent.

Sir David will then proceed to walk up Main Street, stopping outside the Courts to bid farewell to the Chief Justice, and then outside the Cathedral to bid farewell to the religious leaders.

In the Lobby of Parliament, the Governor will bid farewell to Madam Speaker and the Members of Parliament before proceeding to City Hall to bid farewell to Her Worship the Mayor.

Sir David will then drop into the Royal Gibraltar Regiment Association premises in Irish Town to say farewell to the members before driving to the Naval base to bid farewell to MoD personnel.

The Chief Minister will then escort Sir David airside before a final farewell at the foot of the aircraft.

A 17 Gun Salute will be fired by Thomson’s Battery the Royal Gibraltar Regiment as Sir David steps into the aircraft.

Sir David will then depart Gibraltar at 1510hrs on the British Airways flight to Heathrow.





