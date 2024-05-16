Disability Training For RGP Recruits

Written by YGTV Team on 16 May 2024 .

The Supported Needs and Disability Office (SNDO) at the Ministry of Equality delivered a two day training course to the RGP recruits.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The purpose of this training was to ensure that our police recruits understand the different types of disabilities,the rights of persons with disabilities and how to support the person and their family and friends.

The first day ofthe training was theoretical and classroom based. The recruits learnt about our local disability landscape and our local legislation. They then had an in depth session on different neurodevelopmental conditions where they were taught what neurodevelopmental conditions are and how to make reasonable adjustments when they are interacting with persons with any neurodevelopmental condition as Police Officers.

The second day ofthe training was about physical and hidden disabilities. The training took place in the GSLA’s Europa Sports Complex where the recruits participated in practical activities which enabled them to experience first hand what it could feel like to live with a disability. Activities included guiding blindfolded colleagues through various tasks, communicating different scenarios they may find themselves in without using words, and sports-based games integrating recruits both in and out of multisport wheelchairs. The morning ended with small-sided Wheelchair Rugby League games, giving the recruits some lived experience in handling a wheelchair in a hands-on scenario. During the afternoon,the recruits discovered how not all disabilities can be seen and they were then treated with talks from members of our community with physical and hidden disabilities. This was a nice end the training as it put all of their learning into context.

JennyVictory from the SNDO said,“The recruits have been a pleasure to work with. They have fully embraced the training and now understand that disability is wide-ranging,thatit affects the person and their family in many different ways and thus reasonable adjustments must be put into place to ensure access to community life.”

Christian Santos, Minister for Equality said, “It is imperative that training sessions such as these continue to happen and that the learning is then put into action when the recruits work within the community. The Ministry of Equality will continue to support any department/ agency that require disability training or advice.”





