Increases In Fines To Improve The Taxi Service

Written by YGTV Team on 16 May 2024 .

The level of fine which will be issued to taxi drivers who are not carrying out their statutory obligations under the Transport Act as a Road Service Licence holder has been increased.

Every Road Service License holder is bound by law to carry out a set number of hours in providing a local taxi service, which is known as the City Service. This is administered by the Transport Commission. This includes not engaging in Rock Tours during this time.

Regulations have been published in today’s Gibraltar Gazette so that, as from today, any taxi driver who is found to be contravening this law for the first time will be issued a fixed penalty notice of £300, for the second time the fine will be £600 and for the third time it will be £1000 along with the suspension of their Road Service Licence.

Prof John Cortes, Minister for Transport commented: “The Ministry for Transport is working very hard, and very closely with the Gibraltar Taxi Association, in order to improve the Taxi Service in Gibraltar. We are developing our strategies together, in consultation with DVLD, the Transport Inspectors and the Transport Commission, in order to ensure that we have the Taxi service that the community deserves. I must once again thank GTA President Luis Debono and his team for their positive engagement. We will continue to work together to improve the transport sector in Gibraltar”.





