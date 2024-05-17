MET Police Women’s Rugby Team Visit New Mole House

Written by YGTV Team on 17 May 2024 .

The Metropolitan Police Women’s Rugby Team made an impromptu visit to New Mole House Police Station this morning.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

The 11-strong team, who are all serving police officers in London, are on the Rock ahead of a game against Gibraltar Women’s Rugby Team at 11am tomorrow morning at Europa Sports Complex.

During their visit, they were given a tour of the Royal Gibraltar Police’s headquarters and met several officers including the Commissioner of Police Richard Ullger, who welcomed them to the Rock.





