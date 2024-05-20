Members of the OBE Gibraltar Association Attend Service of Dedication in St Paul’s Cathedral

Written by YGTV Team on 20 May 2024 .

The Most Excellent Oder of the British Empire held its Service of Dedication in St Paul’s Cathedral on Wednesday 15th May. It was attended by His Majesty the King and Her Majesty the Queen. In total there were approximately 2000 members of the Order in attendance including a group of members of the OBE Gibraltar Association who, as is now traditional, were allocated front row seats.

A statement continued: “They were met by the Registrar, the Secretary of the Central Chancery of the Order of Knighthood, Lt Col Stephen Segrave, a good friend and supporter of the Gibraltar Association. He subsequently introduced the newly appointed King of Arms of the Order, Lt Gen Sir Simon Mayall KBE CB who was delighted to accept an invitation to join the Gibraltar Association and expressed his wish to visit in the near future. They were joined by Sir Robert Fulton KBE, himself a member of the Association. Sir Simon had taken over from Sir Robert as King of Arms of the Order in the presence of His Majesty The King only a couple of days prior to the Service.

“Following the Service a small group met for lunch at The RAF Club. The chairman of the Gibraltar Association, Richard Labrador MBE said it was an incredible experience to be sitting three meters away from Their Majesties, in fact The King acknowledged them as he arrived. He was very grateful to Stephen Segrave and in particular to Becky Ashton, Orders Clerk, for their support to the Gibraltar Association. P.s. apologies that not all those members of the OBE Gibraltar Association who attended the Service are included in the photograph.”