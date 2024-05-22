Regiment Soldiers Shine At Inter Corps Hockey Championship

22 May 2024

The Royal Gibraltar Regiment says they are thrilled to announce that three of its dedicated soldiers represented the Regiment at the recent Inter Corps Hockey Championship, held in Aldershot, UK.

The event, which spanned over three days and is renowned for its competitive spirit and high level of sportsmanship, saw military personnel from various Corps across the British Army competing for the title.

Warrant Officer Class 2 Head, Colour Sergeant Massetti and Lance Corporal Ellis demonstrated exceptional skill, teamwork, and dedication throughout the championship.

Their participation not only showcased their athletic abilities but also highlighted the Regiment's commitment to fostering talent and promoting physical fitness among its ranks.

Competing against seasoned players from other Corps, the trio exhibited resilience and strategic skill, earning respect from both peers and spectators.

The Infantry were crowned champions after successfully beating the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers (REME) team 5 – 4 in the final.

Lieutenant Colonel Matt Moore, Commanding Officer of the Royal Gibraltar Regiment, expressed his pride in the team's performance saying: "Our soldiers have once again proven that they can excel both in their military duties and in sports.

“Their participation in the Inter Corps Hockey Championship is a testament to their hard work, discipline, and the high standards we uphold in our Regiment.

“The Royal Gibraltar Regiment are incredibly proud of their achievements and look forward to supporting their next sporting events whether it is here in Gibraltar or overseas."